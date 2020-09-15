The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of August 2020

The best of August revealed some excellent new originals and remixes from artists like Robert Babicz, Interaxxis, Khen, and more.

Robert Babicz Pic: Cirque du Son, Hamburg

August brings us into the final stretch of summer as producers keep making magic tracks while some countries start to see dance floors open up again in limited capacity. New music continues to be the backbone of forward progress in the industry and this month is no exception.

1. "HERZ (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ROBERT BABICZ [BABICZSTYLE]

Translating to "heart" in German, "Herz" holds a special place in Robert Babicz catalogue. The nearly six-minute endeavor begins with subtle hints of cinematic instrumentation, eventually making way for an exhilarating string build up and bass drop, along with a propulsive, funky four-on-the-floor beat. The shimmering new release is uplifting and filled to the brim with palpably raw emotion and soul.

2. "BOWERY (ORIGINAL MIX)" - INTERAXXIS [REPLUG RECORDS]

Cid Inc's Replug Records welcomes Interaxxis back to the label for a new two-track EP. The Argentinean duo explore the darker realms of their highly regarded repertoire. Atop a tough, rolling foundation comes arpeggiated rhythms, buzzing stabs and striking percussion, resulting in a unique contrast of character and groove. Effervescent effects and stream-like sweeps continue to build the narrative, ultimately setting the course for an enthralling lead melody. Tense yet cosmic, its dramatic nature elevates across the main break, flowing through expressive modulation, before an exhilarating crescendo spearheads a charged finale.

3. "BORN OUT (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KHEN [VIVRANT]

Since Khen's debut on Vivrant in 2017, the Tel Aviv native has gone on to be heralded as one of the brightest shining stars on the melodic house sky. "Born Out" rounds out Khen's latest EP's paved path of high-spirited soundscapes that gets our neurotransmitters firing on all cylinders. Most noteworthy, the breakdown and main drop. While still maintaining a peak level of sophistication and avoiding any resemblance of a generic cookie-cutter record, "Born Out" takes our hand and transports us to another dimension.

4. "ENTER (GMJ REMIX)" - GOLAN ZOCHER [MAGNITUDE RECORDINGS]

After Francesco Pico relaunched his Magnitude Recordings imprint under the umbrella of the Manual Music record company two years ago, the label quickly re-established itself as a force to be reckoned with. One of the most memorable releases of has been Golan Zocher's Enter which get a massively fresh remix by GMJ.

5. "FLOW STATE (SUBANDRIO REMIX)" - MADLOCH [3RD AVENUE]

Label boss Madloch returns to 3rd Avenue with a new single entitled "Flow State" including this strong remix by Subandrio with his label debut. Subandrio deconstructs the main elements into newfound themes for what sits as an ideal complement to the original. Atop a tough, full bodied groove comes rippling bass tones, clattering drums and buzzing synths. It's a remarkable sonic marriage and one which makes for an energetic yet tense journey, feverishly peaking as sizzling acid lines burn across the break, before an exhilarating final act puts a cap on this creative gem.

6. "EARLY DAZE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DIMUTH K [EDGE]

Edge begins the summer season by welcoming Dimuth K to the label for his debut EP. Shifting into deeper territory the release is rounded out with "Early Daze." Smooth and serene, it showcases yet another side of Dimuth's studio repertoire. Wavy arps percolate on a bed of warm bass tones, as rolling percussion adds momentous drive. Meditative and hopeful, the track's centerpiece flows through pleasing modulation, subtly creating peaks and valleys as a gentle rush of noise sparks a glowing final act.

7. "PHYSICAL BALANCE (MATIAS CHILANO REMIX)" - BERNI TURLETTI [OR TWO STRANGERS]

Argentine producer Matias Chilano put his touch on Berni Turletti's "Physical Balance" track with his unique style delivering a solid remix. Pulling from an extensive musical background of percussion and melody you can hear the experience in Matias' remix with a driving groove and massive energy growth that is sure to get you dancing while also taking your mind along for the ride.

8. "ALL THE LOVELY THINGS FEAT. MELLONIE IRVINE (LEO PEREZ REMIX)" - ASTROPILOT, D.J. MACINTYRE & CASPER KEYS [SLC-6 MUSIC]

"All the Lovely Things" is a truly international collaboration between Russia's Astropilot, Paraguay's Casper Keys, and the United States' D.J. MacIntyre and Mellonie Irvine. Dreamy melodies and soaring vocals are loaded with emotion, making for an unforgettable tune and Leo Perez goes deep and dreamy with his remix, with pads and vocals flying high over delicious tribal beats.

9. "LIGHTS OUT (JOHN COSANI REMIX)" - KENAN SAVRUN [MOVEMENT RECORDINGS]

The latest release on Movement Recordings welcomes Turkish producer Kenan Savrun back to the label for his first EP including John Cosani's interpretation of "Lights Out." Engaging from the outset, its warm framework is crafted to perfection with smooth rhythms and hypnotic arps converging for a gorgeous free form story. Quirky melodies and soulful wails lift the mood higher as the main break commences. Perfectly timed, the track's centerpiece is tasteful trippy, as astral effects melt down against a wave of noise as the groove drops for a purring finale.

10. "LOST SUN (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KATRIN SOUZA [INU MUSIKA]

Russian producer Katrin Souza draws from an extensive vocal and composition background influenced by some of the best electronic acts of the past few decades. Her experienced ear has gained her support and collaborations from artists like Robert Babicz & David Leckenby while also releasing on a range of the most respected progressive and melodic record labels in the industry. "Lost Sun" showcases the strength of her creative original compositions continuing to gain momentum.

11. "DUST IN SUNBEAM (ORIGINAL MIX)" - RICARDO PIEDRA [DROID9 SOUTH AMERICA]

Ricardo Piedra presents his original "Dust in Sunbeam," which combines progressive melodies with a hint of clarity and joy, accompanied by mantras which are responsible for giving it a heavenly touch. When heard, you can perceive feelings of darkness and movement. It could be said that it is a perfect mix between light and dark.

12. "CORDOBA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SEBASTIAN SELLARES [ONEDOTSIXTWO]

Tripswitch's onedotsixtwo platform keeps the positivity flowing in 2020 and continues to bring together the finest global talent by welcoming the hyper-talented Argentinian DJ/Producer Sebastian Sellares to the label for his debut release, with a tribute to his beloved birthplace "Cordoba." The title-track is a deeply delicious swirling beast with an incessantly hypnotic groove and wonderfully subtle melodic hooks. Sebastian's masterful layering technique and unhurried composition combine perfectly to create an immaculate artistic statement of intent.

13. "PARALLEL WORDS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - NOPI [PROTON]

An artist causing a buzz with his multi-faceted productions, Nopi debuts on Proton Music with his twin-track, "Parallel Words." The title track on his release is an immaculately crafted affair that bristles with intricate percussive intent while a cast of elegant and emotive, melodic characters mingle and entwine in brilliant sonic patterns. The result is a swathe of filtered arpeggios, textured pads and counterpoint motifs that evolve over a 7-minute piece in magisterial fashion.

14. "MERIDIAN (ORIGINAL MIX)" - RISE AND FALL [PARTICLES]

Operating out of the historic city of Saint Petersburg with its renowned structures and edifices, Rise And Fall has created his own unique sonic architecture that has translated into a string of hits and over a double century of production credits to his name. Continuing the story, "Meridian" now takes a straight line to success with his sparkling original on the Particles imprint.

15. "WILDER (EXTENDED MIX)" - KASPER KOMAN [JUICEBOX MUSIC]

Steadily becoming a household and influential name for aspiring producers and forward-thinking DJs alike, Kasper Koman's unique musical identity comes from a passion to push the boundaries in sound-design along with intelligent composition techniques within the existing frame-work of underground electronic music. "Wilder" offers a deep yet fierce piece with an innate sense of wanderlust through its musical storyboard, a "call to the wild," if you will.

