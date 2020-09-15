The 15 Best Tech-House Tracks Of August 2020

We provide an essential catalogue for tech-house heads and house music lovers with this month's chart.

Dan Reid

As the summer months go by, new music continues flourishing as the music industry struggles amid the 2020 pandemic. This past August, the electronic music scene has seen a great number of remarkable hot new tracks. Therefore, the Magnetic Mag team put together the monthly charts, where you can navigate and find the greatest tunes for your playlist. Listen and enjoy the 15 best new tech house tracks of August 2020.

1. “What's That Called” - Dino DZ, Ted Funke [There Was Jack]

The Slovenian duo Dino DZ and Ted Funke deliver a definite groove full of sharp-percussions and fat bassline, while the vocal sample sets the vibe up.

2. “Honey (Torren Foot Extended Remix)” - Eats Everything, Torren Foot [FFRR]

Australian producer Torren Foot delivers a truly monumental remix of Eats Everything's bubblin' up smash cut "Honey," a track that has covered live streams, mixes, and radio airwaves over the last few months.

3. “Five” - Dennis Cruz [MUSE]

Label bosses Eddy M and Dennis Cruz return alongside one another for the very first time to serve up the two-track EP titled Show Me / Five.

4. “Show Me” - Eddy M [MUSE]

To complete MUSE's latest EP, “Show Me” rolls with crisp metallic drum lick and driving low-end tones; while heightening lead lines deliver a high-energy track.

5. “Maori” - Max Millan, F.A.T. [Flashmob Records]

The famous "Feeling Good" track by Nina Simone is back, under a new adaptation, by Max Millan and F.A.T. The drums and vocals lead us immediately into a summer vibe, which is very needed in the restrained pandemic world.

6. “Get Down” - Eskuche, Nathan Kersaint [Freakin909]

New York based Eskuche debuts on Freakin909 label with his Positive Vibe EP. The superb EP includes Nathan Kersaint's supreme groovy collaboration "Get Down."

7. “Turn Me Out” - Fhaken, Yo Land [Glasgow Underground]

Fhaken & Yo Land are back with another killer recreation of a classic song. "Turn Me Out" by Kathy Brown feat Praxis gets their magic touch turning the 90s hit song into a modern-day rolling master.

8. “Love Is Strong” - Federico Rosa [MONOSIDE]

Italian DJ and producer Federico Rosa debuts on Monoside label with a massive tech-house tune titled "Love is Strong." The uplifting track has a pumping bassline that will provide a joyous quiver on the dancefloor.

9. “Cut the Line feat. Kodewerk” - Max Chapman [Sola]

Sola's first compilation of the year, Lost Summer Sessions 2020, delivers 15 club jams, including Max Chapman's summer vibe tune "Cut the Line."

10. “How I Make You Feel” - Claude VonStroke, Catz 'n Dogz [DIRTYBIRD]

Two staples of the electronic music scene come together for their first full collaborative EP. With decades of experience, Catz ‘n Dogz and Claude VonStroke release a pair of hot new tunes that showcase all of their trademark style.

11. “Underground Is My Home (Marco Anzalone Remix)” - Dennis Ferrer, Marco Anzalone [Street King]

This fire tech house track is crafted selected for the Summer House VA compilation, out on the renowned Street King Label.

12. “Yann Sollo” - M. Rodriguez [Marktek Records]

Portuguese based M. Rodrigues comes with a solid groove and exciting frequencies on his latest dancefloor killer, "Yann Sollo."

13. “SSS” - Narda [Back It Up Records]

DJ and producer Narda returns to Back It Up Records with the Sentience EP. A 2 infectious tech house cuts that will tear up dancefloors worldwide.

14. “Hasta Manana” - ItaloBros [Cocoa]

Italobros debuts on Cocoa records with a party mood tune. The Latin vibe of “Hasta Manana” is a perfect track for the summertime.

15. “Been A Long Time” - Iglesias [Elrow Music]

Tech-house famous label, Elrow welcomes UK-based DJ and producer Iglesias with a dancefloor bomb. "Been A Long Time" is about a classic funky bassline while the arpeggiated synth plays the leading hook of the track, adding some pressure to this killer cut.

Stream the whole list here: