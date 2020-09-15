Escape from the harsh reality of life with the 15 best techno tracks of August 2020.

California is on fire, Louisiana is getting pounded by Hurricanes, and D.C. is flying off the handle. Not to worry though because 15 European techno artists are here to temporarily free you from the toxic, everyday life in 2020. Art of Trance legend, Simon Berry provides the top tune while current stars, Adriatique slip into the second position with their latest remix on their own label. Plus, 13 other headbangers that'll provide some reprieve from the current events which are rocking our reality.

1. "MARTIAN SUNRISE" - SIMON BERRY [PLATIPUS]

Call it progressive trance, call it electro, or just call it what it would be known as today, melodic techno. This absolute beauty by the legend that is Simon Berry certainly deserves a high charting position and that it shall get. Turn it over, and you've got a more aggressive take from Jam El Mar, better known as one half of the iconic trance duo, Jam & Spoon.

2. "HEIMREISE (ADRIATIQUE REMIX)" - MATTHEW DEKAY [SIAMESE]

"Heimreise" has reportedly been doing the rounds for a few years now but because of a sample clearance issue, it's just now getting released along with a stellar remix from the Siamese bosses themselves, Adriatique!

3. "NU WORLD" - MACEO PLEX [ELLUM]

Maceo Plex adds yet another genre-bender to his Ellum catalogue with this electro-tinged, groover that shows off a variety of influences including New Order, Pet Shop Boys, and even some early '90s era Moby.

4. "MINT" - DYSART [KNEADED PAINS]

Within the realm of techno, not nearly enough attention is given to rhythm but Kneaded Pains regular, Dysart, is mostly always an exception to this. Here he is with his latest on Dense & Pika's imprint showcasing his flawless, programming skills.

5. "BRAIN BELLS (EGBERT REMIX)" - PACO OSUNA [MINDSHAKE]

Nearly 99 percent of electronic music is predictable. Especially techno! But this is not the case with the Dutch wizard known as Egbert. Here he is injecting his originality into Paco Osuna's recent Mindshake drop, "Brain Bells."

6. "L'OBSCURITE" - AMELIE LENS [LENSKE]

The 13th release on Lenske comes from the founder herself, Amelie Lens with three tunes to boast including this prolific one that almost deserves a release of its' own.

7. "DOMINATOR (REBUKE EXTENDED REMIX)" - HUMAN RESOURCE [ARMADA MUSIC]

Irish producer, Rebuke is responsible for this jaw-dropping remix of the ultimate rave anthem which dominated the early '90s.

8. "KIRA" - JOSEPH ASHWORTH [ANJUNADEEP]

Joseph Ashworth outdoes himself with this total, contemporary techno beauty which he's released as his title track on Anjunadeep.

9. "WARPSPEED (T78 REMIX)" - EGBERT [SET ABOUT]

T78 takes this totally wicked tune tune by Egbert and gives it a whole lot more muscle.

10. "DRILLER" - UMEK & THE YELLOWHEADS [1605]

1605's own, UMEK collaborated with Spanish production duo. The YellowHeads for this big-room banger titled, "Driller."

11. "FOLLOW ME (THOMAS SCHUMACHER REMIX)" - JAM & SPOON [BLACK HOLE RECORDINGS]

Back in 1993, German trance was all the rage and the duo known as Jam & Spoon were right at the center of it with the timeless classic, "Stella" and this lesser known, yet equally massive tune, "Follow Me" which absolutely rocked warehouse raves back then with 12 and a half minutes of pure brilliance. Here we are now in 2020 with this modern update from Thomas Schumacher which definitely deserves some attention. Not only for its' respectable nod to the classic but also because it simply rocks with the best of them today.

12. "KONNERITZ (LINEARIS REMIX)" - INSECT O. [MADE OF CONCRETE]

For made of CONCRETE's eighth edition of their Batch Plant series, they invited Linearis to not only curate it but remix one of the tunes as well. This being that very tune by Insect O.'s "Konneritz." The original is pretty fresh but Linearis goes next level with some devastating panning action that'll nearly hypnotize you.

13. "MATERIUM (ARGY & ERNEST & FRANK REMIX)" - ALEX NIGGEMANN [POKER FLAT]

To continue with the 20 year anniversary celebration of Poker Flat, Alex Niggemann's modern classic, "Materium" gets a friendly visit that's well worth putting in your latest playlist.

14. "TITANIUM (PHUTEK REMIX)" - ARNE OVER [TRACER RECORDS]

Don't sleep on this huuuuuuuge choon which Carl Cox practically slaughtered on his his Essential Mix earlier on the summer.

15. "MOUTH" - TWR72 [TWR72]

Overheard on Rebuke's recent Essential Mix is this stormer titled, "Mouth" by the man known as TWR72 from Holland.

Stream the entire chart of techno uninterrupted via the playlist below: