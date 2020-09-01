Actress Details New Album 'Karma & Desire' With Single "Walking Flames" Alongside Sampha

Actress will release the 17-track album next month on Ninja Tune.

Ninja Tune

Actress has released his new album Karma & Desire, which will be released next month on Ninja Tune. The LP comes with collaborations alongside Sampha, Zsela and Aura T-09. The first single “Walking Flames” with Sampha is out today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Actress describes the album as “a romantic tragedy set between the heavens and the underworld.” Karma & Desire looks to explore “the same sort of things that I like to talk about – love, death, technology, the questioning of one's being.”

Actress has been teasing this project through various cryptic announcements this summer, but now we have the complete info.

Karma & Desire will be released on October 23. Pre-order the album here.

1. Fire and Light

2. Angels Pharmacy (feat. Zsela)

3. Remembrance (feat. Zsela)

4. Reverend

5. Leaves Against The Sky

6. Save

7. VVY (feat. Sampha)

8. XRAY

9. Gliding Squares

10. Many Seas, Many Rivers (feat. Sampha)

11. Loveless (feat. Aura T-09)

12. Public Life (feat. Vanessa Benelli Mosell)

13. Fret

14. Loose (feat. Christel Well)

15. Turin (feat. Aura T-09)

16. Diamond X

17. Walking Flames (feat. Sampha)