Ambient Meditations Vol 16 - Chillout Classics

This week we dig up some gems and rare cuts from the likes of Carl Craig, Daft Punk, Imogen Heap, and more

Ambient Meditations 16 - Chillout Classics

This week we present a unique mix of eclectic classics from all over the chillout map. From an early Carl Craig cut to Air to Daft Punk, we dug deep into the CD and vinyl stacks to find some of these gems, some of which will surprise you. We will be taking a break next week, and back the following. So enjoy your holiday weekend.

Chillout Classics Track List:

Carl Craig - A Wonderful Life

Air - Alone In Kyoto

Boards of Canada (Peel Session) - Aquarius (Version 3)

Double Fantasy - Heartbreaker

The Cinematic Orchestra - Lessons

Harold Budd - The Room of Mirrors

Daft Punk - Adagio for TRON

Imogen Heap - First Train Home (Instrumental)

Flunk - Play

Emancipator - Soon It Will Be Cold Enough To Build Fires

