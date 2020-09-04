Ambient Meditations Vol 16 - Chillout Classics
Ambient Meditations 16 - Chillout Classics
This week we present a unique mix of eclectic classics from all over the chillout map. From an early Carl Craig cut to Air to Daft Punk, we dug deep into the CD and vinyl stacks to find some of these gems, some of which will surprise you. We will be taking a break next week, and back the following. So enjoy your holiday weekend.
Chillout Classics Track List:
Carl Craig - A Wonderful Life
Air - Alone In Kyoto
Boards of Canada (Peel Session) - Aquarius (Version 3)
Double Fantasy - Heartbreaker
The Cinematic Orchestra - Lessons
Harold Budd - The Room of Mirrors
Daft Punk - Adagio for TRON
Imogen Heap - First Train Home (Instrumental)
Flunk - Play
Emancipator - Soon It Will Be Cold Enough To Build Fires
Our complete podcast series is available on these fine platforms and on Soundcloud - below at the end of the post is our complete Ambient Meditation Series:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Acast | TuneIn | Pocket Casts | Breaker | Stitcher
New Ambient Meditations Spotify Playlist featuring cuts from our special guests along with selected tunes we are digging at the moment.