Arturia Announces PolyBrute Analog Polysynth

Today, leading French hardware and software company Arturia has announced a brand new analog synth called the PolyBrute. Similar in form factor to the MatrixBrute, the PolyBrute adds a host of new and innovative features that aim to separate it from the rest of the larger format synths available today.

Arturia PolyBrute

At a glance, the PolyBrute is a 6-voice analog synth with massive expressive and sonic capabilities. Two key features include the new Morphée and ribbon controllers. It also comes with a VST to allow full hybrid connectivity to your DAW of choice. All this power comes with a hefty price tag. The PolyBrute is available now for pre-order starting at $2899 and will begin shipping at the end of November. For more information, click here.