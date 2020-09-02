Autechre Detail New Album 'SIGN' Out Next Month On Warp
Autechre are releasing their first proper album in years next month.
Autechre has announced their first standard studio album since 2013. Titled SIGN, the record will arrive next month on Warp Records.
11 tracks in total, Autechre don’t give much on the record in a largely blank press release beyond the artwork and tracklist. However, we know the runtime: one hour, five minutes, and 33 seconds.
Since 2013, the pair has been prolific, sharing hours of original music like NTS Sessions 1-4, various live performances and sets.
SIGN will be released on October 16 via CD, vinyl and digitally. Pre-order is available now.
01. M4 Lema
02. F7
03. si00
04. esc desc
05. au14
06. Metaz form8
07. sch.mefd 2
08. gr4
09. th red a
10. psin AM
11. r cazt