Autechre Detail New Album 'SIGN' Out Next Month On Warp

Autechre are releasing their first proper album in years next month.

Autechre has announced their first standard studio album since 2013. Titled SIGN, the record will arrive next month on Warp Records.

11 tracks in total, Autechre don’t give much on the record in a largely blank press release beyond the artwork and tracklist. However, we know the runtime: one hour, five minutes, and 33 seconds.

Since 2013, the pair has been prolific, sharing hours of original music like NTS Sessions 1-4, various live performances and sets.

SIGN will be released on October 16 via CD, vinyl and digitally. Pre-order is available now.

01. M4 Lema

02. F7

03. si00

04. esc desc

05. au14

06. Metaz form8

07. sch.mefd 2

08. gr4

09. th red a

10. psin AM

11. r cazt