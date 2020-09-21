BBC Radio 1 Launching 24-Hour Dance Channel

via BBC

BBC Radio 1 is launching a 24 hours dance station next month. Radio 1 Dance will stream on BBC Sounds starting October 9 at 6pm BST.

The station will change depending on the day of the week. Monday to Thursday, Pete Tong will have the 4-6pm slot, with a playback of Essential mixes from 7 to 9pm. Renee La Vice’s drum and bass show will follow from 9-11 and the residencies will air from 11pm to 1am. They say a mix of “current, future and classic hits” will make up the rest of the air time.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Friday night will have Annie Mac’s Dance Party from 6-8pm, Danny Howard from 8-10 and then Pete Tong until midnight. Another Essential Mix will go until 2am.

Saturday will have even more party vibes throughout the day and into the night with MistaJam, Danny Howard, Essential Mix and Diplo & Friends. Sunday will be more laid back and chilled.

See all of the details here.