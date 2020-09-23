Bonobo Launches Label OUTLIER With Single Alongside Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs "Heartbreak"

Grant Spanier

Bonobo is launching his own label. Simon Green has launched his label OUTLIER, which shares the same name as his party that he has taken around the world, just obviously not recently. OUTLIER is formed in partnership with Ninja Tune and launches with a new single “Heartbreak” with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.

“Orlando (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs) was playing me a fairly stripped back idea he had for something last year,” says Bonobo. “We spent a few afternoons in his studio trying ideas out and eventually, ‘Heartbreak’ was the end result.”

The song samples Christine Wiltshire’s vocal line “I can’t take the heartbreak” from the ‘83 disco anthem “Weekend” by Class Action as it calls to the disco revolution in the 1970’s and 80’s with a bit of a ravey modern twist.

The single represents what Green wants to do with the label since it is a “good starting point and was the track that became the catalyst to start the label. One for the dance floors in a time when they’re dearly missed.”

The label will “reflect the more club focused side of what I’m building with OUTLIER.”

This is the first collaboration between Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs that will arrive on OUTLIER. They are also releasing “6,000 ft” as part of a 12” on November 13. For now, stream “Heartbreak.”