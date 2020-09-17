Brian Eno Releasing Career-Spanning Collection Of Tracks From Movie & TV Scores 'Film Music 1976 – 2020'

Shamil Tanna

Brian Eno is releasing a collection of music from his film and television soundtracks titled Film Music 1976 – 2020. Spanning five decades, the collection includes selections from movies like Dune, Trainspotting, Heat and others. It includes seven previously unreleased tracks, classics and several rarities.

His 1978 album Music For Film was a loose collection of music recorded from 1975-1978, creating a conceptual soundtrack for an imaginary film. The final track “Final Sunset” was actually written for film. This compilation Film Music 1976 – 2020 is actually his work for film and TV, so you can spot tracks from various classics over the past several decades.

The collection will be released digitally on November 13, 2020, and on 2LP and 1CD on January 22, 2021. See the complete tracklist below and pre-order your copy here.

1. “Top Boy (Theme)” from ‘Top Boy’ - Series 1, directed by Yann Demange, 2011

2. “Ship In A Bottle” from ‘The Lovely Bones’, directed by Peter Jackson, 2009

3. “Blood Red” from ‘Francis Bacon’s Arena’, directed by Adam Low, 2005

4. “Under” from ‘Cool World’, directed by Ralph Bakshi, 1992

5. “Decline” And Fall’ from ‘O Nome da Morte’, directed by Henrique Goldman, 2017

6. t from ‘Dune’, directed by David Lynch, 1984

7. “Reasonable Question” from ‘We Are As Gods’, directed by David Alvarado / Jason Sussberg, 2020

8. “Late Evening In Jersey” from ‘Heat’, directed by Michael Mann, 1995

9. “Beach Sequence” from ‘Beyond The Clouds’, directed by Michelangelo Antonioni, 1995

10. “You Don’t Miss Your Water” from ‘Married to the Mob’, directed by Jonathan Demme, 1988

11. “Deep Blue Day” from ‘Trainspotting’, directed by Danny Boyle, 1996

12. “The Sombre” from ‘Top Boy’ - Series 2, directed by Jonathan van Tulleken, 2013

13. “Dover Beach” from ‘Jubilee’, directed by Derek Jarman, 1978

14. “Design as Reduction” from ‘Rams’, directed by Gary Hustwit, 2018

15. “Undersea Steps” from ‘Hammerhead’, directed by George Chan, 2004

16. “Final Sunset” from ‘Sebastiane’, directed by Derek Jarman, 1976

17. “An Ending (Ascent),” from ‘For All Mankind’, directed by Al Reinert, 1989