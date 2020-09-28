Cannabis Industry Spotlight: AlpinStash’s Kristin Murr-Sloat on Platinum Tiger Cookies and De-Stigmatizing the Plant

AlpinStash’s Kristin Murr-Sloat on how you can work to de-stigmatize weed, getting into the business and more.

Kristin Murr-Sloat, co-owner at AlpinStash, was born and raised in Colorado where she grew up playing hockey. After sustaining a back injury, she began the typical regimen of OTC and pharmaceutical pain remedies. It wasn’t until Murr tried cannabis that she noticed immediate relief. With two years of commercial cannabis bakery experience and a desire to continue paving her way in the emerging cannabis industry, Murr joined AlpinStash, handling logistics and cultivating cannabis along with her husband and AlpinStash co-owner Danny Murr-Sloat. AlpinStash is a licensed Colorado-based company known for healthy and beautiful cannabis cultivated using all-natural methods. Small-batch, grown-with-love, hand-trimmed and glass-cured to perfection, AlpinStash is a leader in the craft cannabis movement — that’s why we’re shining a light on her and the work she’s doing!

How did you get into cannabis?

My husband, AlpinStash founder Danny Murr-Sloat, suggested I interview with a local cannabis bakery. I was eager to get my foot in the door and was excited to work for one of the first women to start her own cannabis business in Colorado.

What's your current job in the industry?

I’m a cultivator among other things. We’re a small team, so everyone does a little bit of everything. I love our team and what we all bring to the table.

What’s the biggest misunderstanding about your job?

I’d have to say people generally think we spend the day getting high. In reality, we are small crop farmers who grow a plant that is helping hundreds of people with various issues.

Do you have to deal with the stigma around marijuana from family or friends?



I’m extremely lucky to have supportive parents. They’ve always encouraged me to focus on my passion whatever it may be. As like-minded people tend to flock to one another, most of my friends are avid users and believe in cannabis as much as I do. I’m a firm believer of surrounding yourself with love and positivity.



How do you believe we can de-stigmatize the plant?

Education, education, education! We need to continue to inform and empower the benefits gained from this plant. When someone is negative or against a new movement, I think it’s important to share stories and facts to give them the tools to form an opinion of their own. Fear is a powerful thing. Unfortunately, people were taught to fear cannabis as a “drug” from an early age. I strongly believe that once people have the facts, they will be forced to rethink their stance and place in the cannabis movement.

What is the most powerful benefit of cannabis in your opinion?

The ability to help adults and children get off of their prescription drugs that are sometimes doing more harm than healing. Cannabis has been proven to treat many issues more successfully and in a much more harmless manner than most prescription drugs. Since cannabis has been legalized, it’s helped hundreds of people and we’re just getting started. I can’t wait to see what we discover in years to come!



What’s your favorite cultivar?

Platinum Tiger Cookies, which is a cultivar we breed in house at Alpinstash. It’s a cross between Crouching Tiger Hidden Alien and Platinum Cookies, making it a sativa hybrid. I love the high I get from it and the calming aspects, which is rarity for me with uplifting strains. The high is a bit spacey, but still allows you to be productive with your day. It’s my go-to when I have a day at home and a list full of projects.