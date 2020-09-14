Cannabis Industry Spotlight: Weed and Grub’s Mike & Mary Jane Bake Kief-Dusted Sea Salt Brownies

Courtesy Photo

Comedian Mike Glazer & journalist/actress Mary Jane (yes, that’s her real name) Gibson whipped up this recipe for Kief-Dusted Sea Salt Brownies, and they are delicious. Don’t take our word for it — get baking! And while you whisk away, listen to a few fresh episodes of their podcast Weed + Grub. Spark up and chow down with the duo as they smoke, snack, and swap tales about cannabis, comedy, sex, cooking, pop culture. Weed + Grub is two friends sharing laughs and stories, while also interviewing fascinating guests from all walks of life like Jim Belushi, Laganja Estranja and Rachel True. Light a joint, grab a bite and buckle up.

KIEF-DUSTED SEA SALT BROWNIES (THE DANKEST BROWNIES ON EARTH)

This recipe makes easy-as-pie brownies—and dusting your dessert with kief adds a luxurious twist any cannasseur will love. You can replace up to all 6 tablespoons of olive oil with cannabis-infused olive oil. You can also use CBD olive oil.



Kief Note: Collect the kief from the screen in your 3-piece grinder. It’s a great way to use the leftovers from the flower you ground up to smoke while baking this!

INGREDIENTS:

Olive oil, non-cannabis infused, to grease 8 x 8 pan

1 cup all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon baking powder

¼ cup cocoa powder

¼ cup boiling water

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (can replace up to all 6 tbsp. with

cannabis infused olive oil)

3 ounces melted unsweetened chocolate

1 large egg

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

¾ cup packed dark brown sugar

⅓ cup granulated sugar

½ cup chocolate chips - milk or dark or both… go wild!

Flaky sea salt - gimme that crunch!

Kief - gimme those sparkles!



Directions:



1. Heat oven to 350 F. Grease an 8 x 8-inch square baking dish with plain olive oil (don’t waste your infused oil on this step). Line the 8 x 8 with parchment paper, allowing some parchment to hang over the sides of the pan so you can slide the brownies out smoothly, like sliding the bowl out of your bong during a rip.

2. Dry Ingredients: In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, salt and baking powder. Text your friend or lover a #whiskpic.

3. Wet Ingredients: In a large bowl, whisk together cocoa powder and boiling water until smooth. Whisk in 6 tablespoons oil (infused and/or not), melted chocolate, egg and vanilla.

4. Whisk in the brown sugar, granulated sugar… and fold in flour mixture (dry ingredients) and chocolate chips. Pour into the pan, and bake until the brownies meet your gooey standards, 20 to 25 minutes. SET A TIMER IF YOU ARE HIGH, AND EASILY DISTRACTED.

5. Sprinkle them with flaky salt, and let cool. Once they’ve cooled, dust them with kief. You’ve created a masterpiece. Enjoy!