Chrome Industries & Chicago-Based Artist Adeshola Makinde Release Shirt For Charity

The shirt is a part of a series that pairs with artists to raise money for charity.

Chrome Industries

Chrome Industries & Chicago based artist Adeshola Makinde have released a new shirt to raise money for charity.

This is the first Citizen Chrome Artist Tee in a series of shirts that will support BIPOC artists and communities. 100% of the profits will go to the artist’s choosing.

100% of Profits from Adeshola’s tee will be donated to Assata’s Daughters - a grassroots intergenerational collective of radical Black women located in the city of Chicago who aims to deepen, escalate, and sustain the Movement for Black Liberation. Tees can be purchased here.

