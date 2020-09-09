Chrome Industries Drops Fall 2020 Monochrome Bag Collection
Same bags but with a new look.
Chrome Industries has released their 2020 fall monochrome bag collection. The Chrome's heritage bags are going monochrome with the introduction of their new Tonal Collection. This means that the bags have the same technical aspects, but with a new look.
There are five bags in the collection. Get them all on the Chrome Industries website at the links below.
Barrage: $160
Citizen Messenger Bag: $140
Ziptop Waistpack: $120
Mini Metro: $120
Kadet Sling Bag: $80