Chrome Industries Drops Fall 2020 Monochrome Bag Collection

Same bags but with a new look.

Barrage Bag Chrome Industries

Chrome Industries has released their 2020 fall monochrome bag collection. The Chrome's heritage bags are going monochrome with the introduction of their new Tonal Collection. This means that the bags have the same technical aspects, but with a new look.

There are five bags in the collection. Get them all on the Chrome Industries website at the links below.

Barrage: $160

Barrage Chrome Industries

Citizen Messenger Bag: $140

Messenger Bag Chrome Industries

Ziptop Waistpack: $120

Waistpack Chrome Industries

Mini Metro: $120

Mini Metro Chrome Industries

Kadet Sling Bag: $80