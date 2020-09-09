Chrome Industries Drops Fall 2020 Monochrome Bag Collection

Same bags but with a new look.
Chrome Industries Barrage Bag

Barrage Bag

Chrome Industries has released their 2020 fall monochrome bag collection. The Chrome's heritage bags are going monochrome with the introduction of their new Tonal Collection. This means that the bags have the same technical aspects, but with a new look.

There are five bags in the collection. Get them all on the Chrome Industries website at the links below.

Barrage: $160

Chrome Industries Barrage Bag

Barrage

Citizen Messenger Bag: $140

Chrome Industries Citizen Messenger Bag

Messenger Bag

Ziptop Waistpack: $120

Chrome Industries Ziptop Waistpack

Waistpack

Mini Metro: $120

Chrome Industries Mini Metro

Mini Metro

Kadet Sling Bag: $80

Chrome Industries Kadet Sling

Sling Bag

