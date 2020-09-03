City Guide: Prague with Fractions

Prague has long been known as a premier party city in eastern Europe. The beautiful scenery, city, and people are just a handful of reasons to visit, and many of the top artists in the world frequent the city's clubs. There is so much to explore in the city, it's tough to even know where to begin. Fortunately, our friends, and one of Prague's finest exports, Fractions, are here to give us the inside info.

Known for their high NRG techno sound, the duo has quickly become one of the brightest names to come from the region, and have released on some of the finest labels, with their NITE NRG EP on Dax J's Monnom Black. Below, they take us through Prague, highlighting the top spots for all your exploration needs.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Words by Fractions

Fractions

1. We all like a good drink, so where are the top spots to head to before a night out?

We actually love to have a pre-party at home, whether we are in lockdown or not. It's the best way to get into the mood before heading out. However, as it happens sometimes, we also go out for a drink, and then there is one spot we generally always go and that Groove Bar. It's the No.1 choice for a good drink in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In terms of drinks there, the essential Fractions starter pack is as follows: Gin Tonic, White Russian, Espresso Martini – the order should be maintained.

The cost of the drinks is very affordable, around 120 – 150 CZK, which means 5-6 EUR on average.

Groove Bar

2. Where can you find the best clubs / late-night venues in town?

Prague has a lot of good venues, some of those are clubs and others more warehouse and off the grid. Head over to the Vršovice ghetto, which is the home of the renowned techno-mecca Ankali where you can get your fix. Also, another spot we like, again for techno is Fuchs2 which is based in Štvanice Island.

These areas are in Prague and not very far from the city centre – Fuchs2 is very close to Muzeum, which is a central metro station in the city, Ankali is a bit remote but still in sight.

Ankali

All the best techno and EBM DJs head to these two venues. To name a few: Shlømo, Schwefelgelb, Helena Hauf, Ancient Methods, SPFDJ, D.Dan, and many many more. So far we’ve only played in Ankali but Fuchs2 debut is surely just around the corner.

Fuchs 2

3. Brunches are a weekend staple; which spots stand out to you?

We love Vnitroblock, and it comes highly recommended by us! It’s such a great place, it’s like a spacious loft with the best coffee. It’s in the Holešovice region, really hipster hood with galleries (DOX gallery is a top recommendation here) and fancy coffee places all around.

Vnitroblock

There is a great variety of coffee and tea, and a dedicated lounge zone on the 2nd floor. The food is something you would expect in a coffee place – nice sandwiches and cupcakes – for sure would make your brunch intake substantial.

Fractions at Vnitroblock

4. Best dirty late-night street food option?

There is a hidden gem place we’ll share with you called Uzbegim which is based in the Žižkov region and it serves Uzbekistani food.

You have to eat plov here – it’s the most famous Uzbekistani dish out there, in Russia we absolutely love it and they do it here just right.

Uzbegim

5. Where can we shop for records and music memorabilia in Prague?

We’re not really vinyl diggers when here, as you most probably won’t find the wax we are after in Prague, so we had to ask our friend Lyka from the ONYX crew for a recommendation here. It happens that Luft if pretty much the only place you’d need in Prague for those purposes! She even did her bachelor thesis on that theme so you can take her word for granted here.

Luft

Luft

6. Your Sunday escape plan when you need to get away from it all?

We do not really go out to do hiking and sports, as we are not really into it! But we know there are a few options and walks around the city which you should do to see the sights of Prague, especially the Castle. We love to relax by going to the sauna and spa, as it's a certain way to just let go of all your stress from traveling all weekend and being shut away in the studio. It’s also very good for your mind and body! We can recommend Saunia for anyone who wants to experience a great place in Prague.

Saunia

7. Something everyone should do when visiting Prague, but probably hasn’t?

Catch us playing at ONYX. To make things straight: it’s an event promotion and not a club! It takes over a certain club for a certain event. We perform at ONYX events 2-3 times a year. The annual ONYX NEARBY RAVE is happening in Ankali soon and we are playing there August 21. Arnii and Lyka are playing August 22.

8. A track that reminds you of your childhood in the city? (If not originally from this city, a song that reminds you of when you first moved here)

Bob Sinclair’s ‘World Hold On’ – this is the song we remember the most. I feel like it was on all the time when we first moved here. It's a great track which has a lot of hope and a good energy vibe which we think is still very relevant today.

9. What are other great exports that come from Prague?

Talking musical exports, well the crew at ONYX are like our brothers and sisters. Their resident DJs Arnii and Lyka Sas, as well as Dima Alivanov, are all amazing. Dima is also our graphic and motion designer! He actually made the most recent video we did for ‘Do You Believe’ which came out on Monnom Black earlier this summer as well as designing all the beautiful cover art for our Fleisch EP releases.

10. A gift you can’t leave Prague without taking home for friends?

Hmmmmm, Becherovka! This is a national treasure of a spirit drink, our grandparents brought it over to USSR from work trips and it was cherished as a luxury to give to your friends and family. This counts still to this day!

You drink it as a shot or there is a cocktail called Beton which means ‘concrete’ in Russian, where you combine it with tonic (hence the name: Be + Ton). No hangover with this one so highly recommended!