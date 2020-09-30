Daft Punk's 'Tron Legacy' Soundtrack Gets Deluxe Vinyl Reissue With Bonus Tracks, New Artwork

Mondo

Fans have been clamoring for Daft Punk music for years, especially new original music from the pair since 2013’s Random Access Memories. They will have to wait a bit longer, but there is something cool to collect from their 2010 soundtrack for Tron: Legacy. Mondo is reissuing the Tron: Legacy soundtrack for the 10-year anniversary of the underrated film.

The expanded reissue will feature tracks that were only available for retailer specific bonus releases. This practice still exists, but back in 2010, this was the norm. The original vinyl album had a different sequencing than the digital album and included many of those bonuses.

“Ours is a direct repressing of what was released on the original vinyl album, which did feature a full collection of bonus tracks,” says Creative Director, Music at Mondo Mo Shafeek to Collider. Sadly, the song everyone wanted from Tron, Daft Punk’s collaboration with Jay-Z “Computerized,” which was meant to play over the closing credits, didn’t make the cut.

British illustrator Matt Taylor did the new artwork. His idea was to draw every member of the cast in a certain manner. The Mondo team was worried about likeness rights and after a few nervous weeks, they got an email back from Disney, “Everyone says yes and Jeff Bridges wants a copy.”

The soundtrack is pressed on a blue-white and orange-black vinyl. The inner gatefold features the robots themselves, while the back cover shows young Sam Flynn swiping away dust from a keyboard and is where the tracklist is displayed.

See the tracklist below and the reissue will go on sale today at 1pm ET / 10am PST on the Mondo site.

Tron: Legacy Mondo Deluxe Reissue Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Overture

02. The Grid

03. The Son of Flynn

04. Recognizer

05. Armory

06. Arena

07. Rinzler

08. The Game Has Changed

09. Outlands

10. Adagio for TRON

11. Nocturne

12. End of Line

13. Derezzed

14. Fall

15. Solar Sailer

16. Rectifier

17. Disc Wars

Disc 2

01. C.L.U.

02.Arrival

03. Flynn Lives

04. TRON Legacy (End Titles)

05. Finale

06. Sea of Simulation

07. Encom Part 2

08. Encom Part 1

09. Round One

10. Castor

11. Reflections

12. Sunrise Prelude