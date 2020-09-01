Daniel Avery Releases Andrew Weatherall Tribute Track "Lone Swordsman" Benefiting Amnesty International

Bandcamp proceeds from the track will go to Amnesty International.

Daniel Avery has released a new song “Lone Swordsman” dedicated to the deceased Andrew Weatherall. All proceeds from Bandcamp sales of the track will go to Amnesty International.

“Lone Swordsman” is a tribute to a towering figure in UK dance history that was a one-of-a-kind sort of DJ and producer. The new track is a contemplative, colorful and ravey, bringing the classic 90’s rave sound to the modern era.

Avery wrote the song the day when Andrew Weatherall died.

“I was in my studio the morning I heard about Andrew Weatherall’s passing,” Avery explains. “The track ‘Lone Swordsman’ is what formed that day. Andrew was a hero, a friend and someone who regularly reminded us all how it should be done, not to mention the funniest fucker around. Proceeds from this record will be donated to Amnesty International in his memory. Thank you for everything.”

