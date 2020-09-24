Derrick Carter Selling Over 100 Synths, Drum Machines & Vintage Instruments On Reverb

Dennis Elliott / Red Bull Content Pool

Derrick Carter is selling a lot of gear from his home studio on Reverb.com. The sale includes synthesizers, drum machines, vintage recording gear, and more instruments. There will be over 100 pieces of gear in his shop.

"There's a lot of rare shit in my room," Carter says of his collection. "I want my life to be less cluttered, less incidental, less interstitial, just more intuitive to who I am now. Think of me as a monk or a nun—I'm going to let go of all this stuff before I go on my journey of a thousand miles."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Carter's collection of gear includes classics like the Roland TR-909 that Carter used on his Sound Patrol records and on remixes released by Classic, as well as rare pieces like an Ensoniq Fizmo Transwave digital synth.

Jeff Mills once played the TR-909 for a gig once, so there is an added piece of history for that.

"Fun fact about this one," Carter says about the 909. "There's a promoter who was putting together a rave and had Jeff Mills on his line up and I guess Jeff Mills needed a 909 for his performance and I let him borrow mine. So it's my 909 that Jeff Mills also played on for a live show."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The gear will go on sale September 30 and watch a video of Carter introducing the gear below. Sign up on the Reverb website