DJ Empress Details Alleged Sexual Abuse By Erick Morillo When She Was 17

Drum and bass artist DJ Empress has detailed her own instance of alleged abuse by Morillo, who died last week, when she was just 17 working at a record shop in New York. In a lengthy post on Facebook, she detailed working at Satellite in New York where Morillo would harass and assault her when he came into the store.

"I’ve been holding this in since 1998, so I might as well say it now, as it may help some people. Erick Morillo used to sexually harass me like crazy when I worked as a buyer at a record store in NYC called Satellite when I was 17-years-old. So much so that he even got my phone # out of the store’s database without my consent and also a friend of mine’s home number that I was at so he could call me & leave me harassing disgusting weird breathy, sexual messages.

"He would come up behind me and rub his dick all over my legs and butt when I was facing the wall putting away records, while breathing his hot, wet breath into my ears and whisper perverted sexual things he wanted to do to me. The first few times he did that to me, I remember just freezing. I didn’t know what to do, I was so young. It was the ‘I like to move it move it guy’ - everyone at that time knew that song.”

"He was this super intense, totally perverted creep. I would hide downstairs in the basement of the shop and in the bathroom when he was in the store and I would get screamed at to get back on the floor by the owner. Everyone knew what he did to me."

People at the store knew about it and she was told that was how things were.

“Everyone knew what he did to me. One antagonistic employee would even antagonize me that 'I liked it.' The owner explained to me that if I wanted to work at the store, that encounters like that was part of how things are with the more successful DJs,” she explains. Because of her living situation, that job was a lifeline to desperately needed income.

Among the women who spoke out against those praising Morillo after his death and often minimizing his abuse was Ida Engberg who had her own instance of alleged misconduct by Morillo.

Commenting on a post by Jamie Jones, Engberg wrote: “I met [Erick] Morillo in Ibiza back in 2006. Once in an after party at his house I sat outside in a sun bed talking to a friend of mine when he approached me from behind, pulled my head back, held my forehead against the sunbed and poured a drink into my mouth against my will. I got upset and asked what that was. He laughed and said 'it’s MDMA.' I said, can I please chose for myself if I want to do drugs or not. I got up and left the party. Later I heard from a friend that he had asked all the girls who would not get naked to leave the party. I met him after and he just laughed and said 'well you were not going to fuck me anyway were you.' He also said I wasn’t welcome back to his house. Years after, when I was more 'known' he was always so sweet and polite. I told him he was the worst and most disrespectful person I met in our scene and always refused talking to him. This is just my story. It may not seem like a big deal to some but I spent a season in Ibiza in 2006 and I heard countless of similar stories. He had the worst reputation. I have not experienced anything anywhere near that.”

Erick Morillo was accused of sexually assaulting a women after an incident in December 2019. He was accused by a fellow DJ (woman) of sexually assaulting her at his home in Miami. They had worked an event in Miami and went back to his place with another person after the gig for a drink. The victim became tired and went to a room to sleep for a bit. In the complaint, she alleges that she woke up naked in bed with Morillo standing next to her also naked.

He denied the accusations until he was arrested in August after a rape kit showed his DNA was on the bed. He was set to appear in court on September 4. He died on September 1.

If anyone is affected by sexual assault, whether it happened to you or someone you care about, can find support on the National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-4673. You can also visit online.rainn.org to receive support via confidential online chat.