Evian Christ Releases A Burst Of Euphoria With His First Single In Six Years "Ultra"

Eloise Perry

Evian Christ has released his first single in six years “Ultra” out now on Warp Records.

Brooding, expansive and a blend of ambient and the sort of sugary trance-rave we hear a lot of recently, “Ultra” fits what fans want from him. This level of euphoria will be right at home in his trance parties.

Now all the people Googling “what happened to Evian Christ” can have some of their answer. Maybe they want something deeper.

It seems unlikely he would release one single and just disappear for another six years, so stay tuned to see if there is more music or a bigger project on the way.

Stream the record below with a visual shot by David Rudnick and Daniel Swan, assisted by BAFTA winning Ocean Cinematographer Chris Bryan. The video was shot in extreme weather conditions at the O'ahu Waimea shorebreak in Hawaii.