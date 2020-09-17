GRiZ Releases Summery, Chilled Funk On 'Chasing The Golden Hour Pt. 3' Mixtape

GRiZ is here to send off the summer with his new mixtape.

chasing the golden hour pt 3 griz @dangwayneolsen

GRiZ has released a new full-length project Chasing The Golden Hour Pt. 3. The third installment in his mixtape series, it serves as a bookend to the summer with some free-flowing funk, jazzy interludes and plenty of danceable electronic beats holding this thing together.

With the live music world on pause (for the most part), it is more subdued than some of his past mixtapes, focusing on the groove and some summery soul and funk. As the second song’s title would suggest, this is for getting high and having fun. The world may suck right now, but we can find solace in music right now. Have some fun with this GRiZ mixtape for the next 30 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Get your copy here.