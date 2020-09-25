HEX Releases Ranger DSLR Sling V2 Camera Bag

via HEX

HEX has launched has launched the Ranger DSLR Sling V2, an update to the Ranger Sling collection.

The all-new Ranger DSLR Sling V2 is constructed in premium, water-resistant Cordura with YKK zippers with custom metal pulls. The bag features a fold-away bottom panel that can be folded out of the way or completely removed to allow the bag to be packed flat for travel. Notable upgrades for the Version 2 model includes an integrated, hide-away rain fly to keep things dry when out on location. There is EVA padding to keep your camera safe.

The Ranger DSLR Sling V2 is available now for $99.95.