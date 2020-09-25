HEX Releases Ranger DSLR Sling V2 Camera Bag
The bag has better waterproof protection and padding.
HEX has launched has launched the Ranger DSLR Sling V2, an update to the Ranger Sling collection.
The all-new Ranger DSLR Sling V2 is constructed in premium, water-resistant Cordura with YKK zippers with custom metal pulls. The bag features a fold-away bottom panel that can be folded out of the way or completely removed to allow the bag to be packed flat for travel. Notable upgrades for the Version 2 model includes an integrated, hide-away rain fly to keep things dry when out on location. There is EVA padding to keep your camera safe.
The Ranger DSLR Sling V2 is available now for $99.95.