Horse Meat Disco Announce Debut Album 'Love & Dancing'

The new album from Horse Meat Disco will arrive next month on Glitterbox.

Horse Meat Disco has announced their debut album Love & Dancing. The 14-track LP includes collaborations with Amy Douglas, Kathy Sledge, The Phenomenal Handclap Band, acid jazz pioneer N'Dea Davenport, Fiorious and trio Dames Brown.

What began on New Years Day in 2004 between Luke Howard, Severino Panzetta, James Hillard and Jim Stanton, has expanded into a beloved global brand that combines disco, soul and gospel into their music.

The four DJs worked closely with Luke Solomon on the 14-track LP, which was seven years in the making.

Love & Dancing will be released on October 2 via Glitterbox Recordings. Pre-order the LP here. Pick up the new single "Message To The People" here.

01. Let's Go Dancing feat. Amy Douglas

02. Horse Meat Disco & Kathy Sledge - Falling Deep In Love

03. I'm You Dancing feat. Annette Bowen & Fi McCluskey

04. Message To The People feat. Amy Douglas & Dames Brown

05. Love If You Need It feat. Fi McCluskey

06. Fight For Love feat. N’Dea Davenport

07. Self Control feat. Xavier & ROY INC.

08. Horse Meat Disco & The Phenomenal Handclap Band - Sanctuary

09. Burn feat. Doug Hiller

10. Spacebound feat. Amy Douglas

11. Give Me All Your Love feat. Fiorious

12. Feed Your Hungry Mind feat. Amy Douglas & Valerie Etienne

13. Horse Meat Disco & Kathy Sledge - Jump Into The Light

14. Home feat. Hadiya George & Aaron Sokell

15. Waiting feat. ROY INC. (Extended 12" Mix) (Bonus Track)

16. Message To The People feat. Amy Douglas & Dames Brown (Philly Mix) (Bonus Track)