Hot Chip Releasing Next LateNightTales Mix

Ronald Dick

Hot Chip is next up to do a LateNightTales mix. The English five-piece band will release their mix next month on October 2.

The mix includes exclusive tracks like a new tune called "Nothing's Changed" and a cover of the Velvet Underground classic "Candy Says.” It ends with a reading of an excerpt of James Joyce's Finnegan's Wake by Alexis Taylor's father Neil. There is also a song from Taylor’s other group About Group, in addition to tracks by Beatrice Dillon, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Nils Frahm and others.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Though together they are a live synth pop group, on their own they do various DJing and production projects, which made this a natural fit. The group released their latest album A Bath Full Of Ecstasy in June 2019.

See the complete tracklist below.

01. Christina Vantzou - At Dawn

02. Hot Chip - Nothing's Changed

03. Rhythm & Sound - King in My Empire feat. Cornell Campbell

04. Pale Blue - Have You Passed Through This Night

05. Suzanne Kraft - Femme Cosmic

06. Fever Ray - To the Moon And Back

07. PlanningToRock - Much to Touch

08. Charlotte Adigery - 1,618

09. Mike Salta - Hey Moloko

10. Matthew Bourne - Somewhere I Have Never Travelled

11. Hot Chip - Candy Says (Velvet Underground Cover)

12. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith - Who I Am & Why I Am Where

13. About Group - The Long Miles

14. Beatrice Dillon - Workaround Two

15. Hot Chip - Worlds Within Worlds

16. Daniel Blumberg - The Bomb

17. Nils Frahm - Ode

18. Hot Chip - None Of These Things

19. Neil Taylor: Finnegans Wake (Excerpt)