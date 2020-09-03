Hot Chip Releasing Next LateNightTales Mix
Hot Chip is next up to do a LateNightTales mix. The English five-piece band will release their mix next month on October 2.
The mix includes exclusive tracks like a new tune called "Nothing's Changed" and a cover of the Velvet Underground classic "Candy Says.” It ends with a reading of an excerpt of James Joyce's Finnegan's Wake by Alexis Taylor's father Neil. There is also a song from Taylor’s other group About Group, in addition to tracks by Beatrice Dillon, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Nils Frahm and others.
Though together they are a live synth pop group, on their own they do various DJing and production projects, which made this a natural fit. The group released their latest album A Bath Full Of Ecstasy in June 2019.
See the complete tracklist below.
01. Christina Vantzou - At Dawn
02. Hot Chip - Nothing's Changed
03. Rhythm & Sound - King in My Empire feat. Cornell Campbell
04. Pale Blue - Have You Passed Through This Night
05. Suzanne Kraft - Femme Cosmic
06. Fever Ray - To the Moon And Back
07. PlanningToRock - Much to Touch
08. Charlotte Adigery - 1,618
09. Mike Salta - Hey Moloko
10. Matthew Bourne - Somewhere I Have Never Travelled
11. Hot Chip - Candy Says (Velvet Underground Cover)
12. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith - Who I Am & Why I Am Where
13. About Group - The Long Miles
14. Beatrice Dillon - Workaround Two
15. Hot Chip - Worlds Within Worlds
16. Daniel Blumberg - The Bomb
17. Nils Frahm - Ode
18. Hot Chip - None Of These Things
19. Neil Taylor: Finnegans Wake (Excerpt)