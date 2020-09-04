Kaytranada Releases Instrumentals Of 'BUBBA'

Kaytranada Xaiver Tera

Kaytranada has released the instrumental versions of his late 2019 album BUBBA. The LP features the likes of Pharrell, Tinashe, Kali Uchis, GoldLink, Charlotte Day Wilson, Estelle, VanJess, Masego, Mick Jenkins, SiR, and more, but now you just get Kaytranada in all of his instrumental glory.

Some bits of background vocal remain, but this is for those who really want to vibe to his instrumentals. For those late nights and longer days indoors, this is an alternative to the soaring vocal mixes on the regular album.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Get your copy here.