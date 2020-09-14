Lights Out Premiere: Emika & Paul Frick- In Parallel IV (Meeting Parallel Rework by CNCPT) [Improvisations X Inspirations]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from the newly founded imprint of Emika titled 'In Parallel IV', which has been reworked by CNCPT. The original tells the story of two best friends who were ripped apart by record companies and insecurities, but eventually found their way back to each other after so many years apart.

CNCPT adds his airy signature sound to the mix, with a deep boomy kick drum, subtle reversed tones, and a soft snare line to give more movement and rhythm. The rework is part of the first release on Emika's aforementioned new imprint Improvisions X Inspirations and will be released on September 18th.

Track: In Parallel IV (Meeting Parallel Rework by CNCPT)

Artist: Emika & Paul Frick

Label: Improvisations X Inspirations

Release Date: 9-18-2020