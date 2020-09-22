Lights Out Premiere: Jauzas the Shining - Lifeforms [Tripalium Corp]

Jauzas the Shining - Discovery Of The Senses [Tripalium Corp]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from tastemaking French label Tripalium Corp. Taken from his forthcoming album, The Discovery Of The Senses, Jauzas the Shining's Lifeforms is a trippy, spacey electro cut that seems like it was taken right out of 2049. The eerie pad adds an extra layer of melancholy to solidify the cyberpunk vibe. The album is out on September 23rd, will also be available digitally and on cassette. Grab your copy here.

Track: Lifeforms

Artist: Jauzas the Shining

Label: Tripalium Corp

Format: Cassette + digital

Release Date: 9/23/2020