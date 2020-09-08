Lights Out Premiere: Küetzal - This Is The Way [Unconfined]

Quantum Entanglement [Unconfined]

Lights Out bring you an exclusive premiere from new label Unconfined, who are launching with a four-part compilation series, kicking off with the 8 track VA001 [Quantum Entanglement] on September 18th. Each VA will feature an international cast of groundbreaking artists with a shared passion for electronic music production.

Küetzal's 'This Is The Way' gets the party started with snappy drum work, a slight breakbeat-like kick pattern, and lo-fi pads. A vocal sample of "This Is The Way" from The Mandalorian weaves its way in and out of the track, which will surely create those "what's that one track that goes..." situations.

Track: This Is The Way

Artist: Küetzal

Label: Unconfined

Format: Digital

Release Date: 9-18-2020