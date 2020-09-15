Lights Out Premiere: Kmyle - Telegraph [Astropolis Records]
Another top techno cut from the Frenchman
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from one of France's finest techno producers, Kmyle. His name should be familiar here, as we've featured his work on Magnetic before, and as expected, he delivers an exceptional piece of work. Taken from his forthcoming Keroual EP, 'Telegraph' is spacious yet focused, with a thumping rhythm, big reverb-washed pads and atmospheres, and a rather dark melody that come together for another top-notch release from the skilled producer. Grab your copy here.
Track: Telegraph
Artist: Kmyle
Label: Astropolis
Format: Digital
Release Date: 9-18-2020