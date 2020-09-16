Live Nation Turning Concert Venues Into Polling Centers For 2020 Election

Red Bull Media House

Live Nation has announced plans to convert select concert venues into poling stations for the upcoming 2020 national election. They hope to convert over 100 venues and have confirmed four in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Austin so far.

The Wiltern and Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Emo’s in Austin and the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta are confirmed to serve as polling sites on November 3. According to Spin, The Fillmore in Philadelphia is another venue that is close to being confirmed.

“We are proud to partner with Live Nation and announce The Hollywood Palladium and The Wiltern will be Vote Centers in the upcoming Presidential General Election,” Dean C. Logan, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, said in a statement. “Live Nation has stepped up to the mic in providing our community safe in-person voting experiences at two iconic music venues. It is collaborations such as this that demonstrate the spirit of community engagement and the strength of our democracy.”

Live Nation is partnering with Civic Alliance and More Than A Vote on an initiative. More Than A Vote is a coalition of Black athletes that has helped push to open arenas and sports stadiums to be polling sites on November 3. This will be important to have more space to vote if people are afraid of being packed into traditional polling sites or in states where governments have been doing to their best to suppress voting.

In addition to the polling sites, Live Nation says they are giving their employees paid time off to vote and will incentivize employees to work as poll workers on Election Day.