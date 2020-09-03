Magnetic Mix 116: Patrik Berg

Hot off his new release on Terminal M, we invite Patrik Berg for the latest installment of our Magnetic Mix series.

Happy Thursday y'all. As we edge closer to the weekend, and with temperatures on the rise, we are turning the heat up even higher with a fresh guest mix for our Magnetic Mix series, featuring German techno artist Patrik Berg. Fresh of his newest Like Forever EP on Monika Kruse's Terminal M imprint, what better time than now to have him contribute a pumping mix. Full tracklist below.

Patrik Berg

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tracklist:

1. Ellen Allien - In Music I Trust

2. Patrik Berg - Like Forever (Monika Kruse Remix)

3. Bastian Bux - Lagano

4.Harvey Mckay - Indigo Girl

5. Patrik Berg - Hope

6. Beck And Rius - Three X Three (M.I.T.A Old School Vibe Rework)

7. ASYS - The Acid (Egbert Remix)

8. Umek - Intricately

9. Amelie Lens - Higher

10. Alignment - Time

11. Dense & Pika - Neon

12. Moderat - Running (Shed Remix)

Grab your copy of Patrik Berg's Like Forever EP here.