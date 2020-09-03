Magnetic Mix 116: Patrik Berg
Happy Thursday y'all. As we edge closer to the weekend, and with temperatures on the rise, we are turning the heat up even higher with a fresh guest mix for our Magnetic Mix series, featuring German techno artist Patrik Berg. Fresh of his newest Like Forever EP on Monika Kruse's Terminal M imprint, what better time than now to have him contribute a pumping mix. Full tracklist below.
Tracklist:
1. Ellen Allien - In Music I Trust
2. Patrik Berg - Like Forever (Monika Kruse Remix)
3. Bastian Bux - Lagano
4.Harvey Mckay - Indigo Girl
5. Patrik Berg - Hope
6. Beck And Rius - Three X Three (M.I.T.A Old School Vibe Rework)
7. ASYS - The Acid (Egbert Remix)
8. Umek - Intricately
9. Amelie Lens - Higher
10. Alignment - Time
11. Dense & Pika - Neon
12. Moderat - Running (Shed Remix)
Grab your copy of Patrik Berg's Like Forever EP here.