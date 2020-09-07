Magnetic Mix 117: Demuir

Demuir Jahthane Walwyn-Bent @Ybgwac

Happy Labor Day everyone. However, the music doesn’t stop, nor does the content. Content never stops. To help fuel whatever you have going on today (safely obviously) we have another Magnetic Mix. Toronto house producer, DJ and label owner, Demuir, steps in for a new mix today that showcases his label Purveyor Underground and the “proper house, jackin, and tech-house vibes” it represents.

This is a mix for those who want some house music to dance to, whether at home or with a small group of friends.

“This mix is representative of the raw aesthetic sound Purveyor Underground represents when it comes to proper house, jackin, and tech-house vibes. We don’t lean on hype or ‘looks’.... it’s all about the music and our artists.”

Also support Demuir directly through his Patreon page where you can access to exclusive studio sessions, music and more.

Listen to the mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

1. Clyde P - Vesuvio [Purveyor Underground]

2. Ritmo Du Vela - Lost Souls [Purveyor Underground]

3. Thierry Tomas - Teacher [Purveyor Underground]

4. Alex Gomez - Oh [Purveyor Underground]

5. Vincent Caira - One Last Thing [Purveyor Underground]

6. Dubman F. - New York [Purveyor Underground]

7. KC Wray - Tears Off [Purveyor Underground]

8. Melodymann - The Lottery Theme [Purveyor Underground]

9. Vince Ailey - Blue Haze [Purveyor Underground]

10. Salvatore Vitrano - Comin' From The Underground [Purveyor

Underground]

11. Juwan Rates & Ricky Doubles - Some I Like [Promo]

12. Demuir - Big Mon Ting [Robsoul]

13. Javi Bora - Psychedelic Trip [Purveyor Underground]

14. Arturo Garces & Paul Najera - Pinky's Revenge [Purveyor Underground]

15. Sondrio - Pitti [Purveyor Underground]