Magnetic Mix 118: Meg Ward

Meg Ward delivers a mix with a range of house, lo-fi electronic and a bit of an old school flavor.

Meg Ward Jake Morton

Newcastle DJ and producer Meg Ward is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. She has a residency at Newcastle upon Tyne’s underground event “ILL Behaviour” (or did when there were events) and has released on Midnight People, clipp.art and most recently a two EP Lookin For Fame for Monki’s &Friends.

Spanning garage, disco, 80s-infleunced synth-pop, house and a touch of acid, her productions deliver on a little something new each time. She takes that into her mix with a range of house, lo-fi electronic and a bit of an old school flavor.

“This mix is a chilled out vibe that I've tried to interpret from the smaller venues I've started to play in,” explains Ward. “I tried to keep things interesting with a mix between lo-fi house, Chicago vibes and delving into the darker sides of tech. I definitely wanted to focus a lot on talking, old skool vocals and funky basslines in this mix.”

Listen to the mix and follow along with the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. OFFAIAH – Play It By Ear

2. Blueprint – Could This B

3. Adam Ten & Mosko – Shadow Way

4. Cowboy Rhythmbox - Soda Jerk

5. IDJ – Drone For

6. Theos – Old School Shit

7. Keiju – Awe Of Tech

8. KUSMEE – Projection

9. Juju & Jordash – Clubsex

10. Il.soulful – Cago & Trio

11. Jasper James – The Savoy

12. Dead Sound – Fruit Salad

13. Swales – Werk

14. Brooklyn Baby – Hold It On

15. Meg Ward – Lookin 4 Game

16. Mark Laird – Crooklyn Cuts