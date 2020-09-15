Magnetic Mix 118: Meg Ward
Newcastle DJ and producer Meg Ward is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. She has a residency at Newcastle upon Tyne’s underground event “ILL Behaviour” (or did when there were events) and has released on Midnight People, clipp.art and most recently a two EP Lookin For Fame for Monki’s &Friends.
Spanning garage, disco, 80s-infleunced synth-pop, house and a touch of acid, her productions deliver on a little something new each time. She takes that into her mix with a range of house, lo-fi electronic and a bit of an old school flavor.
“This mix is a chilled out vibe that I've tried to interpret from the smaller venues I've started to play in,” explains Ward. “I tried to keep things interesting with a mix between lo-fi house, Chicago vibes and delving into the darker sides of tech. I definitely wanted to focus a lot on talking, old skool vocals and funky basslines in this mix.”
Listen to the mix and follow along with the tracklist below.
Tracklist:
1. OFFAIAH – Play It By Ear
2. Blueprint – Could This B
3. Adam Ten & Mosko – Shadow Way
4. Cowboy Rhythmbox - Soda Jerk
5. IDJ – Drone For
6. Theos – Old School Shit
7. Keiju – Awe Of Tech
8. KUSMEE – Projection
9. Juju & Jordash – Clubsex
10. Il.soulful – Cago & Trio
11. Jasper James – The Savoy
12. Dead Sound – Fruit Salad
13. Swales – Werk
14. Brooklyn Baby – Hold It On
15. Meg Ward – Lookin 4 Game
16. Mark Laird – Crooklyn Cuts