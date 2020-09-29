Magnetic Mix 120: 8Kays

8Kays Anastasya Muzyka

Ukrainian producer Iryna Shvydka, better known as 8Kays, is next up with a new Magnetic Mix. Her music has appeared on labels like Booka Shade’s Blaufield Music, Jerome Isma-ae’s Jee Productions, Anjunabeats, Eleatics Records and Sincopat, in addition to a new EP Sun Will Come Out out on Renaissance Records.

As you might be able to tell from those labels, her music brings together hypnotic melodies with soft, progressive beats. It is all help together with rolling percussion underneath. Largely her own tracks, the songs flow together effortlessly for a mix that glides from start to finish.

Listen to the mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

01. 8Kays - Sun Will Come Out feat. Kyla Millette [Renaissance Records]

02. Tim Engelhardt - Sun [Eleatics Records]

03. Re.You - Relocate feat. Stereo MС's (Rodriguez Jr. Remix) [Connected Frontline]

04. 8Kays - Berlin [Blaufield Music]

05. 8Kays - Kaleidoscope [Renaissance Records]

06. 8Kays - Rolling [Blaufield Music]

07. 8Kays - NI27 [Sincopat]

08. Mark Hoffen - Hope [Atlant]

09. Artche - One Who Knows [Last Night On Earth]

09. 8Kays - Waiting In The Dark feat. Diana Miro [Blaufield]

10. 8Kays - Centauri [Sincopat]