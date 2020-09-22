Meet The Topo Designs, Nanga and Natal Design  Limited-Edition Collection

We love collabs and our friends at Topo Designs have had their fair share of dope ones, but this one is especially cool. Topo has partnered up with Japanese Outdoor brand Nanga and Japanese design house Natal Design for a tri-collab resulting in slick and functional kit comprised of a down t-shirt and rover shoulder pack.

Topo brings their fresh color palette to Nanga’s signature Down T-Shirt, which is perfect for layering over hoodies to fight off the October chill. The tee features a nylon micro ripstop outer layer with a camouflage printed interior layer and is filled with Ultra-Dry Down™. What's even cooler is that it folds down into a little pouch for compact carrying and also features plenty of pockets for your EDC items - phone, vaporizer, etc. MSRP $229.

The Topo Designs x Nanga x Natal Design Rover Shoulder Pack uses Natal 1000D outer camouflage nylon with a 400D blaze orange interior pack cloth. Great for urban and outdoor adventures and pairs perfectly with the Down T-Shirt. Built with YKK zippers, coyote brown webbing, a branded leather patch, and internal laptop sleeve (fits up to 15”). The Rover Shoulder Pack is made in the USA / MSRP $189.

“It’s no secret that we are fairly obsessed with Japanese culture and design here at Topo. So when we discovered the Japanese brands Nanga and Natal, we were instantly hooked. We were amazed by their ability to combine Japanese craftsmanship, outdoor technology and trend-relevant design into an elegant package. Over the past year we've been lucky enough to get to know their talented team and work on this amazing project together. For us, it's been a great way to infuse our favorite aspects of both Japanese and American cultures, design and manufacturing.” - Topo Designs’ Co-Founder, Jedd Rose

Natal Designs’, Shinsuke Gotoh, states, “The products made by Topo Designs and the products we make have a great affinity, and since we both have factory backgrounds in each country, we hit it off and decided to make collaborative products by taking advantage of each other's strengths. We are proud that we have created products that people all over the world, including the United States and Japan, would love.”

buy it here topodesigns.com, Nanga.jp, NATAL.jp and at Topo Designs’ retail locations and select retailers.

About Nanga

Nanga was established in 1941 and founded by Akira Yokota. The company name, "NANGA", originated from the Himalayan mountain "NANGA PARBAT". The mountain stands at 8,126 meters and is the ninth highest mountain in the world. What separates this mountain from others is that it is notoriously difficult to climb, contributed to numerous deaths, and has the nickname of "Killer Mountain". Our philosophy behind "NANGA" is to create a product that can overcome challenges under the most drastic conditions. Throughout our history of over 74 years, we have demonstrated extra care and attention to details to produce quality clothing, sleeping bags, and down jackets.

About Natal Design

Natal Design constantly strives to bring new designs by learning from traditions, arts and cultures and bringing in their own ‘feel’ to create timeless products. We want you to be “Happy” and to be “Fun” while using our products. Based in Tokyo Since 1999.