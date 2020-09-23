MistaJam Leaving BBC Radio 1 After 15 Years

"It’s been an amazing journey filled with moments I’ll never forget," he says.

MistaJam has announced today that he is leaving BBC Radio 1. He has been a key figure at the station for the past 15 years, first presenting an overnight Thursday night show, before moving to the evening show at Radio 1 and then doing Radio 1 Dance Anthems over the past three years.

“After 15 amazing years at the BBC, I feel the time has come for me to move on to the next challenge. From joining in 2005 to host an overnight HipHop show on 1Xtra to turning Radio 1’s Dance Anthems into the most listened to show on BBC Sounds for under 35’s, it’s been an amazing journey filled with moments I’ll never forget,” he said in a statement.

“A couple of Radio Academy Gold awards, giving some of the biggest artists in the world their first ever national radio play, THAT 60 Minutes Live and being able to soundtrack lockdown with uplifting Dance music have been some of the most special memories I’ll cherish and am so grateful to have been a part of.

“I want to thank the entire team both past and present at 1Xtra & Radio 1 for allowing this Black kid from Nottingham a chance to be a broadcaster but most of all, I’d like to thank every single person who’s ever given me their ears. Here’s to the future.”

He will be replaced by Reece Parkinson and Charlie Hedges.

Reece Parkinson begins on 1Xtra’s Drivetime Show on Monday 28 September, and Charlie Hedges starts on Radio 1’s Dance Anthems on Saturday 3 October. MistaJam will have his last 1Xtra show on Thursday 24th September and last Radio 1 show on Saturday 26th September.

MistaJam has his own creative outlet, Dance NRG, produces and DJs as well.