MitiS Shares Euphoric Melodic Dubstep Two-Track EP "All I Have"

Melodic dubstep producer MitiS returns to his home label imprint BORN Records with the release of his highly anticipated All I Have EP. Over the years, the Pennsylvania-based artist has been continuously perfecting his niche in the melodic bass community, and this new EP is a testament to that. Featuring two notable vocalists, Elle Vee and Drowsy, the timbre in their voices really brings out your emotions to the furthest extent while MitiS continues to amaze us with his consistently addicting harmonies and melodies.

"Gold In the Valley," featuring Elle Vee, is a heavenly piece of music with various harmonic and orchestral elements. The drops are covered in blissful saw waves and some buttery, silky low end. The chorus sounds like a divine choir and every synth is consistently smooth and perfectly mixed into the whole track.

"Only One" featuring Drowsy has MitiS taking a more experimental approach by implementing different pluck patterns, unique sounding lead synths, and blistering creative effects. The producer does a superb job complimenting Drowsy's vocals to make sure that they get their light. After originally starting the track during a live stream, fans were begging for the song to be finished, as they were instantly hooked on Drowsy's topline. Today, we get to finally hear the finished product while being gifted with more feel-good music from MitiS.

You can stream the full EP here.