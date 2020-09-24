Oneohtrix Point Never Details New Album 'Magic Oneohtrix Point Never'

The album will be released next month on Warp Records.

David Brandon Geeting

Oneohtrix Point Never has announced a new album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. In addition to the album, he has released a trio of songs "Cross Talk I," "Auto & Allo," and "Long Road Home,” which includes vocals by Caroline Polachek.

The album title is a reference to a misheard play on words of Boston's Magic 106.7. Following that idea, the album is loosely based on the broadcasting logic of radio day parts, starting in the morning and ending overnight.

Oneohtrix Point Never, real name Daniel Lopatin, released his last album Age Of in 2018, but more recently released the nerve-wracking soundtrack to Uncut Gems in 2019 that helped set the mood for that wild film.

Magic Oneohtrix Point Never will be released on October 30 via Warp Records. Pre-order the album in digital, vinyl, CD and cassette here.

01. Cross Talk I

02. Auto & Allo

03. Long Road Home

04. Cross Talk II

05. I Don't Love Me Anymore

06. Bow Ecco

07. The Whether Channel

08. No Nightmares

09. Cross Talk III

10. Tales From The Trash Stratum

11. Answering Machine

12. Imago

13. Cross Talk IV / Radio Lonelys

14. Lost But Never Alone

15. Shifting

16. Wave Idea

17. Nothing's Special