Oneohtrix Point Never Details New Album 'Magic Oneohtrix Point Never'
Oneohtrix Point Never has announced a new album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. In addition to the album, he has released a trio of songs "Cross Talk I," "Auto & Allo," and "Long Road Home,” which includes vocals by Caroline Polachek.
The album title is a reference to a misheard play on words of Boston's Magic 106.7. Following that idea, the album is loosely based on the broadcasting logic of radio day parts, starting in the morning and ending overnight.
Oneohtrix Point Never, real name Daniel Lopatin, released his last album Age Of in 2018, but more recently released the nerve-wracking soundtrack to Uncut Gems in 2019 that helped set the mood for that wild film.
Magic Oneohtrix Point Never will be released on October 30 via Warp Records. Pre-order the album in digital, vinyl, CD and cassette here.
01. Cross Talk I
02. Auto & Allo
03. Long Road Home
04. Cross Talk II
05. I Don't Love Me Anymore
06. Bow Ecco
07. The Whether Channel
08. No Nightmares
09. Cross Talk III
10. Tales From The Trash Stratum
11. Answering Machine
12. Imago
13. Cross Talk IV / Radio Lonelys
14. Lost But Never Alone
15. Shifting
16. Wave Idea
17. Nothing's Special