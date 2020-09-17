Pendulum Return With Anthemic, Storming New Singles "Driver" & "Nothing For Free"

Charlie Cummings

Pendulum is actually back. After a few years of comeback shows at various festivals around the world and a lack of music to back it up, they have finally released their first two new songs in nearly a decade. The drum and bass group has released two tracks “Driver” and “Nothing For Free.”

The first one our today “Driver” is as relentless as a Formula One race speeding by you at street level. It is a punch in the gut and smack in the face (in the best way possible) after nearly 10 years of no new music. You want back in with Pendulum? This is it. “Nothing For Free” is the sort of anthemic, vocal track that will go a bit further to a broader segment of fans with a heavy drop and plenty of vocals in the builds. They both offer a nice cross section of what the group has been known for over the years and will get fans itching for a massive gig from these guys.

Pendulum released their last album Immersion in 2010 and released a charity single “Ransom” in 2011.

Listen to the two records now.