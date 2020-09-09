Premiere: Andrea Oliva - Freaks (Solardo Acid Remix)

Andrea Oliva Roberto Castaño

Andrea Oliva is set to release a new single this coming Friday, September 11 with an acid remix by Solardo on Sola Nauts, the new sub-label from the UK duo. The pair have taken the tech-house club record and turned into a storming acid track, built around a gritty acid bassline that chugs along with a thumping kick drum underneath.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This is an example of acid being used liberally without sounding cheap or as a crutch to cover up a boring track. Raving synths then come on top to usher in various breaks. This remix would be a stormer for an imaginary festival season, so save this for next summer.

The remix helps launch Solardo’s new label Sola Nauts, an imprint of their established Sola Records.

“Sola Nauts is our new venture into the more underground and experimental world of house and techno, explains Solardo. “When Andrea sent us ‘Freaks’ we thought that it was perfect to kick off the label due to its moody freakish-like vibe.”

Pre-order the remix and original before they are released on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website