Premiere: Ant LaRock - Crown Heights [Brobot Records]

Ant LaRock - Crown Heights [Brobot Records]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from one of NYC's finest house stars, Ant LaRock. Taken from his forthcoming album BK, a love letter to the city that raised him, 'Crown Heights' is a masterful piece of house music. Snappy rhythms, a warm bassline, and a big string sample invoke nostalgic feelings of memories of hot summer days in the city that will instantly bring a smile to your face - something we could all use a bit of in these uncertain times. Pre-order your copy here.

Track: Crown Heights

Artist: Ant LaRock

Label: Brobot Records

Format: Digital

Release Date: 9-25-2020