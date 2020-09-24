Premiere: Funk The World 61 Mixed By Ruthie

Ruthie on the left & Mr. Crucial Courtesy Photo

We could all use a little funk right now and Fort Knox Five have another Funk The World mix, this time mixed by Nottingham's own Ruthie. She is a contributor to UK music website Life Support Machine and plays Baritone Saxophone in The Invisible Orchestra. She used all free downloads to make this mix and enlisted the help of Malcolm Strahan of The Haggis Horns to provide additional trumpet & Mr. Crucial on the microphone. The mix takes us around the world with plenty of quality funk with a new twist.

Listen to the mix below.

1. Dekel Terry - Black Rumba

2. Toy Beats - On The Dancefloor

3. Nina Hagen - He Shiva Shankara (Martyn Zij Disco Remix) – Feat. Malcolm Strachan

4. Os Tincoãs - Deixa A Gira Girar (LSQB Edit) Feat. Malcolm Strachan

5. Kyrill & Redford – Me Gustas

6. CityBoyz – Fergalicious

7. Beck Goldsmith & Jon Dix — Bring It Over (Tomek's Unofficial Remix) – Ft. Mr Crucial and Malcolm Strachan

8. LOthief, Beowülf - Gypsy (Almanac Remix)

9. Vanessa da Mata - Ai Ai Ai (Felguk & Cat Dealers Remix) – Feat. Mr. Crucial

10. KVSH, Beowülf, Flakkë - Me Gusta (Extended Mix)

11. Dance With Me (Qdup Breaks Re-Rub) – Ft. Malcolm Strachan

12. Edson Faiolli, Thug Heroes - It's Gone (Extended Mix) – Ft. Mr Crucial

13. Adriano Celentano - Stivali E Colbacco (Schinowatz Remix)