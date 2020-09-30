Premiere: Human Movement - Waiting [Of Leisure]

Human Movement @hanslimmer

We are happy to premiere the latest single from Australian producer Human Movement. “Waiting” is a sumptuous blend between those late night at raves that now just live in our memories and long drives through open nature. Real name Edward Mcdonald, the Sydney native has undergone a music transition in the past 12 months from sturdy house music to this blend of ambient and breaks that we hear on “Waiting," which recalls some of the best that Bicep have done. The shimmering fx work alongside a piano melody, touches of acid and skittering percussion and soft ambiance in the background.

“’Waiting’ came about late last year when I was messing about with different genres and seeing how I could come up with song that fell in line with what I liked but was also more traditionally structured,” explains Mcdonald. “I incorporated a nice chord progression and a catchy vocal hook but kept it within the Human Movement sonics to make it sound my own. I was super happy with final product and feel it encapsulates exactly what I was going for.”

“Waiting” will be released this Friday, October 2 via Australian label Of Leisure.