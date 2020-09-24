Premiere: Mild Minds - VIEWS (Laurence Guy Remix) [Foreign Family Collective]

James Bianchi

Australian artist Benjamin David aka Mild Minds released his album MOOD back in April just as lockdown was hitting its hardest. I remember walking with this album as ambulances would fly by and sirens were a constant 24/7. The album was a summery and dopamine rich escape that fit the mold of the new wave of Australian indie electronic music that was been washing over the world over the past decade. Over the past several weeks, remixes have been emerging from the likes of Jacques Greene and Throwing Snow, in addition to ford.’s remix for “SWIM” that was nominated for a Grammy. Now the full album is getting a remix package and we are premiering the Laurence Guy remix for the final track “VIEWS.”

"Have been a fan of Laurences for a while and excited to have him on this project," says Mild Minds. "This remix reminds of how we’re all absolutely dying to get back to the clubs and play some of these tracks. There's some great club music coming out the last few months.”

Guy takes the fluttering melody and goes full on rave with it, adding a Bicep feel to it with skittering 808’s, a sturdy kick and speeding up the synth line for the late night rework. Mild Minds’ vocal gets a heavy wash of reverb as a subtle arp gets placed on top in the second drop with some more drums for an even more anthemic finale to the track.

"This remix was one of those rare occasions where I had a very specific idea in mind after hearing the vocal and it turned out exactly like that," explains Laurence Guy. "The original parts were so good that it didn't take a lot of messing around, just an alternate interpretation."

The rest of the remix album includes reworks by DJ Boring, Hidden Spheres and others.

Stream the premiere below. The full MOOD Remixes album will be released tomorrow, September 25.