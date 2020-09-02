Rødhåd & VRIL Detail New Concept Album 'Out Of Place Artefacts'
Rødhåd & VRIL have announced a new album titled Out Of Place Artefacts. To push the LP, they have shared the first single “Apophenia” along with a music video.
The Germans first linked up during a studio session in 2017, but the work on this album began over two sessions in 2018 and 2019. They wanted to explore a concept album based on the idea of strange anomalies around the world that don’t fit into the place or period in which they were found. The idea was to subvert the expectations of their previous work.
Out Of Place Artefacts will be released on October 20 via WSNWG.
Get your copy of “Apophenia” and pre-order Out Of Place Artefacts here.
A1 / 1. ENNOCH
A2 / 2. APOPHENIA
A3 / 3. DEMENTOR
B1 / 4. ORELA
B2 / 5. GEOMANTIC
B3 / 6. MOSCOVIUM
C1 / 7. ATAKAMA
C2 / 8. NAZCA
D1 / 9. PROCYON
D2 / 10. KYBALION
D3 / 11. DOGON