Rødhåd & VRIL Detail New Concept Album 'Out Of Place Artefacts'

The German pair have also released the first single "Apophenia."

VRIL & Rodhad Courtesy Photo

Rødhåd & VRIL have announced a new album titled Out Of Place Artefacts. To push the LP, they have shared the first single “Apophenia” along with a music video.

The Germans first linked up during a studio session in 2017, but the work on this album began over two sessions in 2018 and 2019. They wanted to explore a concept album based on the idea of strange anomalies around the world that don’t fit into the place or period in which they were found. The idea was to subvert the expectations of their previous work.

Out Of Place Artefacts will be released on October 20 via WSNWG.

Get your copy of “Apophenia” and pre-order Out Of Place Artefacts here.

A1 / 1. ENNOCH

A2 / 2. APOPHENIA

A3 / 3. DEMENTOR

B1 / 4. ORELA

B2 / 5. GEOMANTIC

B3 / 6. MOSCOVIUM

C1 / 7. ATAKAMA

C2 / 8. NAZCA

D1 / 9. PROCYON

D2 / 10. KYBALION

D3 / 11. DOGON