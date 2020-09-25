Norwegian Duo Jimmy Smash Release Downtempo Gem "Under"

Coming from a classically trained musical background might go some way to explaining Norwegian duo Jimmy Smash’s skill and craft in creating downtempo, electronica-fused pop, but that’s only half the story. Mikkel Graham Guttormsen and Håvard Lyngstad each bring different tastes and influences to the creative process. Mikkel was raised on the sounds of A Tribe Called Quest, Gang Starr and J Dilla, while Håvard comes from a background of thrash metal.

As a result, their two very different musical worlds collide through the vehicle of chilled, organic electronic-pop. Easily compared to the likes of Jungle, Maribou State or Roosevelt - they perfectly toe the line between electronica and pop, employing organic percussive elements and warm analogue synth layers. The new single "Under" is the perfect showcase of what the Norwegian production duo are all about, a reverb-drenched two-part vocal harmony is the star of the show, with an irresistible percussive groove layered throughout.

Speaking on the new single, Jimmy Smash state:

"With this song we want to push the boundaries and explore what Jimmy Smash is, both musically and lyrically. This song is for those of us who make music only for our own pleasure without thinking so much about the outcome, and then it is also extra fun for us to invite more people to the fun in the process."

