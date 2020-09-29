Snow Peak Launches X-Pac Travel Bags
The waterproof bags are developed by sailcloth makers.
Snow Peak has launched a new line of bags X-Pac.
The bags combine sleek Japanese design with a highly technical fabric. The bag was developed by sailcloth makers who discovered that the material used to create ultralight racing sails could be used for standard consumer items. The bags are waterproof and resistant absorbent. The bags come in tan and black.
There are three different types of bags available.
X-Pac Nylon Backpack - $355
Inspired by military bonsack designs, the X-Pac Nylon Backpack is a high-functioning technical bag for daily use or hiking
X-Pac Nylon Totebag - $299
This is a waterproof tote up to 200 PSI with interior pockets and a reinforced bottom.
X-Pac Nylon Kinchaku - $99
This is a drawstring bag.