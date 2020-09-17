Snow Peak Unveils New Additions To 2020 Fall / Winter Apparel Line

Snow Peak adds some pants, caps, overalls and more to their fall / winter offerings.

Snow Peak

Snow Peak has unveiled new additions to the fall / winter 2020 apparel line. The line draws inspiration from minimalist silhouettes of workwear and traditional Japanese designs.

With a mix of fabrics like duck cloth, Kanecaron, denim and more, the pants, tops, accessories and outerwear will arrive in muted and neutral colors like dark blues and tans.

The new additions include pants, long sleeve shirts, jackets, overalls, wool caps and more. Head to their website to see what has been added.