Spotlight: Zion Foster Shares the Secrets Behind His Vocals On R&B Track "POWER" for Point Blank

Point Blank hooked up with the London-based R&B sensation, Zion Foster, to explore the magic behind his Afrobeat anthem “POWER” and talk about how he makes his vocals sound so polished and professional from his bedroom studio.

“POWER,” which is taken from the artist’s new album Welcome to the Lion’s Den, is an ultra-smooth Afrobeat cut that’s packed with soulful vox, shuffley beats and silky keys.

At just 20-years-old, Zion Foster has built an impressive online presence with 254K+ loyal supporters on Instagram as well as released projects with the UK artist, Brandz, with one of their tracks racking up over 5.8 million plays on YouTube alone.

During the video, Zion gives an insight into his bedroom set up – the place he regularly creates the hits you hear on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube channels such as Link Up TV. He talks about how he sources his instrumentals and how he wanted to incorporate his African roots into the track. The Londoner fires up his Logic Pro project file and pulls back the curtain on how he processes his slick vocal work showing his favorite settings, plugins, songwriting techniques and more before solidifying the fact that anyone can make great music in their bedroom. Stick around until the end of the video with Zion where he talks about staying motivated and creative.