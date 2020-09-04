Stream: Perc 'Fire In The Negative' EP [Perc Trax]

Perc - Fire In The Negative [Perc Trax]

Today, leading techno artist Perc has released his first body of work in nearly a year and a half on his Perc Trax imprint. After a string of huge remixes, he returns to his home base with a 4-track EP titled Fire In The Negative. The EP was originally written for his live performance at Reaktor Event's Unpolished in the Netherlands, he rounded off the release with a track written directly after the event with the atmosphere and energy still fresh in his mind.

In typical Perc fashion, each track is boundary-pushing and relentless, with sharp and aggressive noise, hammering percussion, and punishing kick drums. It's interesting to note that, whilst everyone else seems to be shifting focus to less club orientated music, or slowing down their release schedule, Perc Trax is still firing on all cylinders, with no signs of stopping anytime soon. To that we say, bless you, sir!

Grab your copy of Fire In The Negative here.